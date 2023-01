Baltimore woman helps solve cold-case murder of long-lost daughter

BALTIMORE — A mother from Maryland, was instrumental in helping solve the murder of her long-lost daughter, an investigation of which spanned multiple years and states.

It all began in 2012, when the bones of a toddler were found in a backyard in Opelika, Alabama.

Officers were unable to identify the remains, but they did make a rendering of the baby, who they referred to as "Baby Jane". '

The case eventually went cold, but in January of last year DNA testing had advanced enough that they could link the remains to the baby's mother, Sherry Wiggins, who now resides in Baltimore.

Wiggins was able to provide documents that revealed her ex-husband took custody of her daughter in 2009, and she had been paying child support for years.

The little girl, named Amore Wiggins, was never enrolled in school and never reported missing.

Thanks to the evidence provided by Mrs. Wiggins, the father, Lamar Vickerstaff, and his wife Ruth were arrested in Jacksonville, Florida last week.

Lamar is charged with felony murder and Ruth is charged with failure to report a missing child. New video shows the couple being extradited back to Opelika, Alabama to face the charges and then booked into the Lee County Jail.

With the assistance of the @ALEAprotects Aviation Unit, Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were extradited to Opelika, Alabama earlier today. #OpelikaBabyJane #AmoreWiggins (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KltlQQJBpp — Opelika Police Department (@OpelikaPD) January 26, 2023

The Opelika Police Department thanked Sherry Wiggins and the Baltimore County Police Department for their help with this case.