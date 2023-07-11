Baltimore Metro Subway service remains shut down, passengers frustrated, after electrical fire

BALTIMORE -- A systemwide Metro SubwayLink closure remains in place following last week's electrical fire in Owings Mills.

It is still unclear how long the Metro subway service from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins will be out of service.

A bus bridge is in place to accommodate commuters while the subway is closed, but the people told WJZ they don't believe that is good enough.

"I don't know what's really going on," Baltimore resident Janiah Gray said.

Passengers are frustrated by the service outage.

"We only got one subway stop in East Baltimore and it's shut down," Baltimore resident Arthur Gilliam said.

On Friday, July 7, early in the morning before service started, an electrical fire at the Owings Mills Metro station broke out.

As the Maryland Transit Administration conducts a thorough inspection of the fire, all 14 Metro SubwayLink are out of order.

"I'm happy I'm off today because people be losing jobs for being late," Gilliam said. "This could be their last straw."

MTA said a bus bridge is in place to accommodate commuters who rely on the subway.

Gray said her commute to work usually takes about 20 minutes but will take an hour because of the service outage.

"It's kind of inconvenient a little bit because I have to go make my money, but I mean, it's life," Gray said.

Aside from travel time, safety is another concern among impacted commuters.

"Everybody knows how this city is, a whole bunch of shootings and stuff," Gilliam said. "People want to get home or back and forth to work without nothing happening to them, not sitting out here on the streets waiting for something to happen."

WJZ News reached out to MTA to get an update on their investigation and a timeline for commuters so people can know when the subway will be in service again but officials did not provide any new information or any updates.