Systemwide Metro Subway closure remains in place after electrical fire in Owings Mills

Electrical fire prompts systemwide closure at Metro Subway in Owings Mills; person in separate fire

BALTIMORE -- The Metro SubwayLink remains closed Monday after crews tackled an electrical fire Friday in Owings Mills that prompted a systemwide shutdown, the Maryland Transit Administration said.

A bus bridge is in place to accommodate travelers, making all station stops. Customers are asked to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

The subway was closed shortly after 5 a.m. Friday from Owings Mills Station to Johns Hopkins Station, the MTA said. Baltimore County Fire officials confirmed the systemwide shutdown and fire around 7:30

Officials said the fire was an electrical fire that was put out by 9 a.m., but the system remained closed through the weekend.

The Maryland Transit Administration said it is conducting a thorough inspection of the electrical fire, and that it's working to restore service as quickly and as safely as possible.

HAZMAT BUILDING FIRE Owings Mills Metro Station | Fire & Haz Mat crews on scene of an electrical related fire at the Owings Mills Metro Station | Fire has caused systemwide Metro Subway service shutdown | No injuries reported | PIO on scene. DT0605 TF pic.twitter.com/82GR6xyLRM — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 7, 2023

Baltimore Gas and Electric crews assisted at the scene, officials said. It is unclear how long the shutdown will last.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the electrical fire.

Riders should use the transit app for the most up-to-date service information or visit mta.maryland.gov.