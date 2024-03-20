Baltimore mayor walks with shaken community members as candidates join forum

BALTIMORE - Baltimore mayoral candidates on Wednesday weighed in on hot topics in regards to the future and direction of the public schools.

A town hall was hosted by WJZ in collaboration with Baltimore's Teachers Network

Some of the leading candidates answered questions about teacher shortages, funding and crime in the classroom.

"The violence that we're seeing in our schools is because of what is seeping in from the streets," Thiru Vignarajah said.

"I agree that we should not create prisons within our schools but we need to make sure that our kids that want to be in school are safe," said Sheila Dixon, Baltimore's former mayor.

One person noticeably missing from the panel was Baltimore's current mayor Brandon Scott, who held a community walk across town at McElderry Park in light of the recent violence.

"I think when you have the uptick in violence that this neighborhood and district has seen recently, this becomes a little bit more important," Scott said.

When asked why Scott chose to cancel his attendance at the forum, he told WJZ that he

already has the teacher's vote and wanted to prioritize meeting neighbors in East Baltimore in wake of a quadruple shooting shook the neighborhood last month.

"As the candidate that has the support of the teachers, I think that they understand and know, the folks that are our teachers and leaders in education, that I have to be here because of what happened," Scott said. "We're talking about life lost and that's the most important thing that we can do in my job."

While homicide numbers are trending down compared to this time last year, crime remains a top concern for neighbors all across the city.

Those in the community tell WJZ they want whoever takes office to keep Baltimore safe.

"I like Brandon Scott, Brandon Scott's friend, but I just want to know we have to do more than what's being done now," Baltimore resident David Harris said.