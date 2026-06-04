73 pounds of illegal cannabis, 18,000 tobacco products seized in Baltimore

More than 73 pounds of illegal cannabis and 18,000 tobacco products were seized during an enforcement effort carried out in Baltimore, city officials said Thursday.

The initiative started after city leaders said community members raised concerns about their quality of life. The effort also led to multiple arrests and enforcement actions against businesses accused of violating Maryland laws.

"What concerns me the most is that many of these illegal establishments are targeting and exploiting our children," said Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson emphasized that the sale of these illegal products often means there is little to no oversight of what's in them.

According to City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, some of these businesses become "hubs for illegal activity, nuisance offenses and violent crime."

Arrests and seizures

The latest enforcement occurred on June 1 at a business in the 4700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue after an undercover deputy purchased suspected cannabis, officials said.

During a search of the store, deputies and investigators with the Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission (ATCC) recovered nine pounds of cannabis and 17,794 tobacco products.

Marvin Morales, 25, was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis with intent to distribute. A second unnamed person was arrested on an outstanding June 2020 warrant for rape, according to officials.

During a previous operation that involved multiple other stores, deputies recovered nearly 64 pounds of cannabis products and recorded several unlawful tobacco sales.

Summer-long crackdown

According to Cogen, more than $370,000 worth of untaxed cannabis has been recovered during the initiative so far.

Cogen said the crackdown on illegal cannabis and tobacco will continue through the summer, with plans to send cadets and undercover deputies into smoke shops in the city.

"This is what we're going to be doing all summer long, so be afraid, and don't do it," Cogen said.