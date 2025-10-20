Baltimore Mayor Scott names David Merrill new Chief of Staff

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday key leadership changes within his administration, with Chief of Staff Calvin Young moving to interim Deputy Mayor for Community and Economic Development and Deputy Chief of Staff John David "J.D." Merrill being promoted to chief of staff.

The changes take effect Dec. 1, the mayor's office said.

The Deputy Mayor for Community and Economic Development position has been vacant since Justin Williams transitioned to become the inaugural Director of Permitting and Development Services.

"As Baltimore faces unique and evolving challenges — including renewed economic uncertainty driven by the federal government — these personnel changes will utilize our talent where they're needed most," Scott said.

Calvin Young's background

Young joined the Mayor's Office as a Senior Advisor in September 2024, according to the city. As chief of staff, Young oversaw a budget approval process that closed an $85 million deficit and played a leading role in negotiating the largest nonprofit PILOT agreement in Baltimore's history, the mayor's office said.

Before that, he co-founded Green Street Impact Partners, a private equity firm providing growth capital to companies in the education technology and future of work sectors. He also previously worked at Camden Partners and Harbor Bankshares Corporation.

"I am so thankful to Calvin for his leadership as Chief of Staff," Scott said. "He has guided our team at City Hall with dedication and commitment, overseeing a transparent budget approval process that closed an $85 million deficit, playing a leading role in negotiating the largest nonprofit PILOT agreement in Baltimore's history, and strengthening our relationships with the business community."

Young currently serves on the board of Green Street Academy, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, Live Baltimore, and West North Avenue Development Authority. He also chairs the board of East Baltimore Development, Inc.

He began his career as an engineer in aircraft health management at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation. Young earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from New York University, and his high school diploma from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

John David "J.D." Merrill's background

Merrill initially joined City Government as Deputy Chief of Staff in July 2023.

Between May 2024 and July 2025, he served as interim Deputy Mayor of Equity, Health, and Human Services. In that role, Merrill helped launch Baltimore's first Office of Overdose Response, Overdose Cabinet, and OverdoseStat.

He also reimagined YouthStat, helped coordinate the Mayor's summer youth engagement strategy, shaped programming at late-night recreation centers, and worked to expand middle school athletics.

As Deputy Chief of Staff, Merrill supported the Mayor's Communications, Correspondence and Constituent Services, Government Relations, Community Affairs, and Scheduling teams. He led special projects including the Mayor's vacant housing strategy and the Mayor's attendance challenge.

Merrill served as the Mayor's designee at the Unified Command's Incident Command Post following the Key Bridge collapse.

"Since the moment he joined my administration, J.D. has been the ultimate public servant, ready to tackle any challenge or problem with a tenacity that is only rivaled by his ability to bring people together," Scott said.

Before working in City Hall, Merrill spent ten years working with Baltimore City Public Schools as a teacher, district administrator, school administrator, and consultant.

He earned his M.S. from Johns Hopkins School of Education, his B.A. from Davidson College, and his high school diploma from Baltimore City College.

"I am grateful to Mayor Scott and the entire executive team for this opportunity to serve, and appreciate the important work Calvin has done — and will continue to do — as a member of this team," Merrill said. "I love the City of Baltimore and believe that with Mayor Scott's leadership, the tremendous team he's built, and the incredible residents we serve, we are poised to unlock Baltimore's full potential."