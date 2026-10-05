Baltimore Mayor Scott addresses 2 deadly incidents involving children, juvenile justice law

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addressed two recent deadly incidents involving children in the city, as well as Maryland's recently enacted changes to the juvenile justice system.

On Sept. 30, police said a 12-year-old boy was driving a stolen car that struck and killed a 69-year-old motorcyclist. A 15-year-old passenger was also arrested.

Because of the driver's age, police said Maryland law allows them to send him to the Department of Juvenile Services with a referral for needing supervision.

On Oct. 1, Maryland's new Youth Charging Reform Act took effect. The law changes how certain offenses involving minors are handled in the state's juvenile justice system, including theft and robbery.

Under the new law, more cases involving young people can begin in juvenile court rather than automatically being handled in adult court.

"You already know what I am going to say about this," Scott said. "The entirety of the juvenile justice system needs to be rebuilt from the bottom up. One law is not going to save us all. One law is not going to be the cause for everything bad. The entire system needs to be rebuilt."

The crash that killed 69-year-old Barry Wright of Baltimore happened at the intersection of Dukeland and North avenues. CBS News Baltimore obtained video showing the 12-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger getting out of the stolen Kia and running from the scene.

12-year-old killed in West Baltimore shooting

On Oct. 3, 12-year-old Khloe Ishway was killed in the crossfire of a shooting that police said stemmed from a parking spot dispute near a youth football game at Leon Day Park in West Baltimore. Four other people were injured.

Scott called the shooting "one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen in my life."

On Monday, the mayor said he is confident police will quickly identify those responsible.

"I don't think this is one that's going to take us long to bring," Scott said. "Detectives have been working around the clock to bring the people to justice and turn them over to the state to prosecute."