12-year-old identified as driver of stolen car that killed Baltimore motorcyclist

A 12-year-old boy has been identified as the alleged driver of a stolen car that struck and killed a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police.

The development comes one day after a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft in connection with the crash.

Victim identified as 69-year-old Baltimore man

The crash happened at the intersection of Dukeland and North avenues, where witnesses said they remain shocked by what they saw.

"I seen the guy flip over a couple times, hit the ground. And then I came over, I seen him," said a neighbor who identified herself as Katrina but declined to give her last name.

Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Barry Wright of Baltimore.

Police said the stolen Kia was being driven by a 12-year-old, with the 15-year-old as a passenger. The two were seen getting out of the car and running from the scene.

"Take a man's life because you wanted to joy ride. Joy ride. Get a God daggone bike and joyride!" Katrina said.

Questions remain about consequences for children

Now, questions remain about what consequences the children could face.

The 15-year-old is charged with motor vehicle theft. According to Baltimore City Police, "BPD has submitted a Child in Need of Supervision referral and met with the Department of Juvenile Services to collaboratively address the circumstances surrounding the incident."

The police release did not announce an arrest or charges against the 12-year-old.

"These kids, they just do anything because they think it's cool. The whole time they're up here trying to be thugs but you have a good home, your mother is doing good for you, your mother is working hard, and you just want to do whatever and then you're getting locked up and your mother's got to go through all that. It's too much," said neighbor Zoe Butler.

Other recent crashes involving stolen cars

Police said the incident is at least the fourth in recent months involving children and stolen vehicles.

Last week, four teenagers allegedly stole a car and crashed it into an MTA bus, sending all four teenagers and 12 other people to the hospital.

The week before, a 14-year-old was sentenced in connection with the death of 3-year-old Jordan Bright after police said he ran the girl over with a stolen car.

Neighbors said they want to see more action taken to address juvenile crime.

"Yes. If you do the crime, pay for it," Katrina said. "Politicians, you need to do something about this. Scott, Mayor Scott, you need to do something."

Youth Charging Reform Act takes effect

The crash came one day after the Youth Charging Reform Act took effect.

The law changes how certain offenses involving minors are handled in Maryland's juvenile justice system, including theft and robbery.