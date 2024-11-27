Bail review hearing set for suspect in Federal Hill shooting that left woman dead

BALTIMORE -- A bail hearing will be held Wednesday morning for one of three suspects charged in a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead in Federal Hill last month.

Cameran Holt, 19, was celebrating a family member's gender reveal when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout. After fighting in shock trauma for nearly two weeks, she died due to her injuries on November 7.

Daeshaun Clark, 27, Devontaye Richardson, 28, and Alexis Cancel-Soto, 20, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police said they were the suspects involved in the shootout, which began after an altercation.

The bail review hearing for Cancel-Soto is set for 10:00 a.m.