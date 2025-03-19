Baltimore natives Derik Queen, Julian Reese fueling Maryland into NCAA Tournament

Derik Queen and Julian Reese developed a bond on and off the court at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, despite being three years apart.

Years later, they are back together and leading the Maryland Terrapins into the NCAA Tournament.

As the fourth-seeded Terrapins prepare for their first-round game on Friday against Grand Canyon in Seattle, the St. Frances Academy community will pay special attention to their former star athletes.

"In our lounge, we watch every game," said St. Frances basketball coach Nick Myles. "Them, and a lot of guys we got playing in the NCAA, and there's a lot of pride from guys coming from St. Frances and representing on the big stage."

Queen was a freshman during the 2020-2021 season when he played with Reese, who was a senior that year. Queen scored 56 points in a game, while Reese was ranked in the top 15 in the nation at his position, according to ESPN.

Myles, who coached Queen and Reese, said they have very different personalities.

"Julian is very, very, you know, he's very calm, quiet, where Derik is everywhere, he's talkative, he's lively," Myles said. "But they had a great friendship that continues today."

But their former coaches said the duo's skillsets complement each other on the basketball court.

"People were like, 'How are you going to play two big guys together in high school?'" Myles said. "They're both very selfless kids, they share the ball. They're a lot more versatile than you know it worked out tremendously that year."

Queen transferred to Monteverde Academy in Florida where he became a McDonald's All-American and a five-star recruit, while Reese enrolled at Maryland, where he has played for four seasons.

The Baltimore natives reunited this season in College Park where they led Maryland to second place in the Big Ten and a trip to the "Big Dance."

Myles credits Maryland head coach Kevin Willard for recruiting within the state.

"He's one of the first Maryland guys in a while to prioritize in Baltimore, and Baltimore is a priority in getting guys from this market to get to go play there and play at Maryland," Myles said. "I think between that, and you know, D.C. and Virginia, it's a special market with special talent."

Queen, this year's Big Ten Freshman of the Year, is averaging 16 points and nine rebounds per game for Maryland. Reese is averaging 13.1 points and nine rebounds per game.