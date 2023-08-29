Baltimore man pleads guilty to drug-trafficking conspiracy involving Pikesville stash house

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy involving a stash house in Baltimore County and selling drug products along several streets of West Baltimore, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Maryland.

Dennis Drake said in his guilty plea that he and his cohorts worked out of a house in Pikesville, Maryland. That's where they processed fentanyl and other drugs, mixed the drugs with cutting agents, and packaged the drugs for re-sale, state officials said.

From there, his associates drove the packaged drug products to their organization's drug shops, which included drug shops along Stricker Street, School Street and Gilmor Street, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials raided the stash house on March 1, 2021. On that day, they found 6.8 kilograms of fentanyl, some cutting agents, and other drug-related paraphernalia, state officials said.

Drake, in his guilty plea, said that he was connected to more than 400 grams but less than 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, according to authorities.

Five of his associates previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. They received sentences between 21 months and 10 years in federal prison, state officials said.

Drake is slated to be sentenced for his crimes at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2023, according to authorities.