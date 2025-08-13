Anne Arundel County saw major crime drops in the past year

Anne Arundel County reported significant declines in major crime since this time in 2024, the police department said Wednesday.

Homicides dropped 14%, and non-contact shootings fell 42% compared to the previous year.

Robberies saw dramatic decreases, including a 57% drop in carjackings, a 46% decline in robberies of citizens, and a 50% reduction in commercial robberies.

Stolen vehicles fell 28%, and thefts from vehicles were down 27%.

Officials credited the department's Real-Time Information Center (RTIC) as a key driver behind the improvements.

Why did crime drop?

The RTIC, serves as a real-time technology and data hub, according to the department. Using tools such as automated license plate readers, drones, and integrated public and private camera systems, the RTIC provides important information to officers and detectives, improving situational awareness, and preventing crime.

"These crime reduction numbers in our county go far beyond the national downward trends, and it's the result of an integrated strategy," County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement. "Our outstanding police officers, our Real-Time Information Center, our high levels of community engagement, and the opportunities that we offer through reentry, education, and employment all contribute to the progress we are making."

The announcement marks a positive shift for a county that has seen its share of violence in recent years.

In 2022, the region experienced a series of violent incidents. In February, the body of 19-year-old Devin Scott Freeman was found behind a funeral home in Anne Arundel County. Police said he showed signs of trauma, though the nature of his injuries was not immediately clear. A teenager from the Brooklyn neighborhood was arrested and charged with fatally shooting Freeman.

On March 15, 2022, a 21-year-old woman was killed, and a teen was injured in a shooting in Pasadena. Two days later, a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after what police described as a targeted shooting in Glen Burnie.

Gun violence in Annapolis

Annapolis has also grappled with youth gun violence in recent months.

On Feb. 4, a minor was arrested after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old relative on a soccer field at Wiley Bates Heritage Park. The victim, found with a gunshot wound to the head, was treated at a trauma center. About 30 people, including teenagers, were present at the time.

On Feb. 8, a 16-year-old was shot and killed inside a home in the 100 block of Holeclaw Street. Then in April, a man was arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a double shooting near a school bus stop that killed 36-year-old John Simms Jr. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.