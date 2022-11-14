Baltimore leaders unveil plans for wintry weather

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says that the city is prepared for wintry weather.

The mayor was joined on Monday by Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey, along with other officials to announce that Baltimore is fully prepared for the upcoming 2022-2023 snow season.

City snow removal efforts have a budget of over $7 million, and include 294 pieces of equipment.

The city is also fully stocked with more than 15,000 tons of salt for the roads, according to officials.

The City Of Baltimore's Snow Team is made up of personnel from the Department of Transportation, Public Works, Recreation and Parks, and General Services.

"When inclement weather inevitably hits, the Baltimore City Snow Team will be ready to restore city streets quickly and safely," said Director Sharkey. "The winter season always brings unpredictable weather, so we encourage everyone to stay safe on the roadways by planning ahead and preparing for snow emergencies."

Officials say residents should also prepare for the winter season ahead by assembling emergency supply kits for both their homes and their vehicles. Residents are advised to stay home during winter storms and to refrain from driving unless it is necessary.

"Under the leadership of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey, we have thoroughly examined our snow operations to ensure that we are fully prepared for the winter season ahead," said Mayor Scott. "Safety is our biggest priority, and our snow crews are committed to keeping city streets passable throughout the winter, no matter what Mother Nature may bring."

The Department of Transportation will be launching an initiative this winter for residents and local artists to decorate special oversized salt boxes' ' in area parks throughout the city.

The new 'Baltimore SaltBox Campaign' is set to educate the public on the primary purpose of the iconic salt box.

Additional details about the Baltimore SaltBox Campaign will be announced in December.

Last week, the State Highway Administration gave us an inside look into its winter game plan.

Some of their initiatives include upgraded road tracking technology, reducing the salt on roads by anti-icing highways before storms and pre-treating salt with brine.