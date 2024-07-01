Baltimore leaders cut ribbon on newly-acquired hotels aimed to address homelessness

BALTIMORE - Baltimore has officially acquired two hotels to be used as emergency shelters to address homelessness.

City, state and federal cut the ribbon on The Holiday Inn Express, on North Gay Street, and the Sleep Inn and Suites, North Front Street, which were recently purchased for $18 million.

The purchase of those hotels is a way for Baltimore leaders to respond to the housing crisis and expand services to those experiencing homelessness.

Funding to purchase and renovate these hotels came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"Tackling the issue of homelessness and housing insecurity in Baltimore is going to require approaches that reflect the needs and experiences of our most vulnerable residents," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "This purchase is a major step forward in increasing our ability to address homelessness, expand our efforts to provide a pathway to housing security, and utilize ARPA funding to make a major impact on our most complex challenges. I cannot thank everyone who has been part of this process enough for their hard work, dedication, and deep love for all Baltimoreans. Together, from the Biden-Harris Administration and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to our state partners and down to our local leaders and advocates, we will continue fighting to make a difference in the lives of residents who need it most."