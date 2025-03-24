Businesses near Key Bridge collapse work to recover as they await rebuild

The collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge had a significant impact on Baltimore's small business community.

Locally owned businesses felt the immediate impact of the collapse, from layoffs, cutbacks, and even closures. But amid the chaos, creativity and resilience emerged.

How did the Key Bridge collapse impact Baltimore's small businesses?

In May 2024, 64% of Baltimore County-based small businesses said they lost revenue due to the collapse, according to a report released by the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

For restaurants, truck drivers, and port workers who relied on the bridge, uncertainty loomed. The Boulevard Diner, just miles from the Port of Baltimore, saw an initial surge of visitors.

"The immediate aftermath, I would say, was busier than normal," said Marc Tsakiris, co-owner of the Boulevard Diner. "I think a lot of people were coming from out of the area to see the damage themselves, maybe take pictures."

But Tsakiris says that rush faded quickly.

"We did see about a 25 to 30% loss, and that pretty much lasted through until the holidays," Tsakiris said.

"You don't realize how many people use the bridge until that happens," Fabrizio Scotto, co-owner of Vinny's Café said. "So we felt it instantly."

The Boulevard Diner and Vinny's Café serve different menus, but they share a customer base. Without the bridge, traffic congestion kept many regulars away.

"We saw a customer that we hadn't seen in a long time, and he just told us-it's the bridge," Scotto said.

"In the blink of an eye, your whole life could change," said Karen Hughes Rupinski, a port worker. "And for a lot of people, it did, hon."

Rupinski, a regular at the Boulevard Diner, used to have lunch there with her cousin while working at the port. When the bridge fell, those lunches stopped.

"The uncertainty of it was mind-boggling," she said. "It's very difficult every day not to know what tonight could bring or tomorrow."

When they finally returned to the diner, it was a welcome reunion.

"It was good. It was very good," she said. "Yes, we were happy. They missed us too."

For truck drivers, 2024 was especially tough.

"I think I've been in the business for 47 years-2024 was the most difficult, for sure," Getty said.

How did small businesses adjust?

With Baltimore-bound ships docking in other states, drivers had to act fast.

"Finding the containers, getting the rates in place, and getting movement done had to do all of that within 48 hours," Buddy Getty, an Operations Manager for Atlantic Nationwide Trucking said.

Getty said Atlantic Nationwide Trucking shifted its business model, finding ways to compete in other port cities while still serving customers in the Baltimore region.

"We shifted from being a local trucker to a more over-the-road trucker," Getty said. "We went to these facilities with as many as 20 trucks a day. We have not recovered all of the business we lost, but I'd say we've recovered about 75%."

Now, businesses are counting down to a new bridge-one that will restore not just physical connections, but also Baltimore's economic flow.

"It would be amazing to try to get the bridge back as fast as possible," Tsakiris said. "That way, we can keep the community going."

"When it comes back up, I hope everything goes back to normal," Scotto said. "And if anything, I hope we gain more business-not just us, but everyone around here."

For now, small businesses continue to get creative, working to bring customers back after a year of struggle. The tough, industrial side of Baltimore County is coming together, determined to build back stronger.

Why did the Key Bridge collapse?

The Key Bridge collapsed on March 26, 2024, after the Dali, a cargo ship, struck one of the bridge's columns. The collapse resulted in the deaths of six construction workers.

Last week, the NTSB said the Maryland Transportation Authority failed to conduct a critical vulnerability assessment that would have allowed officials to identify structural risks with the Key Bridge.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, however, maintained that the blame should be on the owners and operators of the Dali.

Moore said no U.S. bridge could have withstood the impact of a ship the size of the Dali.

The governor also said that the Key Bridge has passed every federal assessment for over 30 years.