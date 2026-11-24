The persistence of community advocates led Baltimore prosecutors and police to put fresh eyes on the 2021 unsolved murder of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo in Highlandtown and finally crack the case.

One week ago, Baltimore Police announced they charged a repeat offender with Portillo's murder.

WJZ Investigates looked into the backstory that led law enforcement to take a second look at the evidence in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

The phone call

In October, a mass shooting that injured a 14-year-old and 15-year-old victim got longtime community activist Arch McKown thinking about another 15-year-old who was shot in 2021.

Jhosy Portillo had just celebrated his 15th birthday two weeks before he was killed on Aug. 17, 2021 in the same neighborhood.

Baltimore Police say they solved the 2021 murder of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo thanks to the help of community members. CBS News Baltimore

"I was talking to one of the investigators with BPD about that, and we were just talking generally about when there are young people injured in these shootings," McKown told WJZ. "That triggered my memory, and I said, 'Remember that kid Jhosy who was killed back in 2021?' And he said, 'I do remember that.' And we just started talking about the case."

The investigator knew McKown had a good relationship with Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates and urged him to give Bates a call.

McKown picked up the phone and did just that.

"I said [to Bates], 'Could we get justice for the family of the young person who was killed?' And he said, 'Absolutely, let me look into this,'" McKown recalled.

Bates kept his promise.

Roscoe Evans, charged in the 2021 murder of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo in Southeast Baltimore Baltimore Police Department

On Nov. 17, the state's attorney and police announced they charged 56-year-old Roscoe Evans with Portillo's murder.

"It makes you wonder how many cases are out there with pieces of evidence that got overlooked and how many other people that don't get justice," McKown told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "I'm not that lucky that I found the only one, right?"

Remembering Jhosy

The young victim was a fixture in the neighborhood.

After the tragedy, his father showed WJZ the shoes that he got his son for his birthday.

"I know he loved red and white. He wanted to play soccer," he said shortly after the murder.

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Portillo's mother remembered the final time she saw her son alive.

"He just wanted to come to the corner store and buy something, and that was the last time I saw him," she said. "I had to get ready to go work, and l left him — and that was that."

Her son collapsed in a trail of blood in the unit block of South Highland Avenue. The bullet entered his chest and went out his back, damaging organs and causing massive bleeding.

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Doctors could not save him.

"To this day, it sticks with me," McKown said.

More than five years passed without answers.

How investigators found their suspect

According to charging documents, police intercepted a phone call two days after the shooting where Evans confessed to the killing.

On the call, Evans spoke in code to an unidentified person and told him that he was trying to shoot someone else "and Jhosy got hit."

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Shortly after the murder, Baltimore Police released video of a person of interest running from the scene. Charging documents revealed that was Evans' intended target.

According to those charging documents, Evans said on the phone call that he was concerned about video from another camera showing he was the shooter.

Police wrote their evidence in the murder case against him includes DNA and ballistics.

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They said the man who was the intended target fired one shot, and that round matched a weapon they recovered from him and was not the bullet that struck and killed Portillo.

Police contend Evans fired 14 shots, including the fatal one.

They also said Evans was prohibited from having a weapon due to his criminal past.

Repeat offender

Records that WJZ Investigates obtained showed Evans was convicted on drug charges in 2019 but got out of prison early and was still on probation at the time of the teenager's killing.

Then in 2024, Evans was again convicted on drug charges that stemmed from his arrest just a 10-minute walk from where Portillo was killed, according to court records.

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He was still incarcerated when prosecutors charged him with Portillo's murder.

"It's really unfortunate when there are people who have a record of violence and violent behavior, and it hasn't been addressed," McKown told Hellgren. "These guys are just turning in the system, and when they reoffend, they create new victims, and they victimize the families, they victimize the block, they victimize the whole community, and that reverberates, and it's horribly traumatic for everyone involved."

Finding justice

In announcing the arrest, Bates said, "I want to commend the community who urged my office to reexamine the case and helped move this investigation forward."

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the arrest "underscores what can be accomplished when the Baltimore Police Department, the State's Attorney's Office, and our community work collaboratively toward a shared goal. We remain committed to holding violent offenders accountable and pursuing justice for families."

It all started with a phone call.

"I think it helps, from a community standpoint, in terms of closure. I hope that it gives [Portillo's parents] some closure. I hope the justice that they seek is the justice that is going to happen with this individual," McKown said. "We've made a major step in that direction."

Evans now faces 14 charges and life in prison if convicted.