2 dead, 3 wounded in East Baltimore shooting

Two people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting in East Baltimore early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 3500 block of East Lombard Street around 12:15 a.m. and found four people had been shot.

Five people were shot on East Lombard Street in East Baltimore on Oct. 15, 2026. CBS Baltimore

Two of them, both men, were dead. The other two, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, were rushed to a hospital. Police said the 15-year-old was in critical condition.

A short time later, police said a 23-year-old man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

There have been no arrests. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.