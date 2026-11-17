A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Baltimore in 2021.

The man was identified as 56-year-old Roscoe Evans, according to a statement from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

Evans was recently arrested and charged while he was serving a sentence for an unrelated crime, the statement said.

He was charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the killing of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo in Southeast Baltimore in August 2021.

BPD Commissioner Richard Worley called the arrest "yet another testament to our detectives' unwavering dedication and resolve to bring violent offenders to justice and provide a measure of closure to grieving families."

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said, "This case is a powerful reminder that the pursuit of justice does not have an expiration date."

How the killing happened

Neighbors said they heard the sound of gunshots and rushed their kids inside before looking outside their window to see what was happening.

"We heard gunshots in the back from the house," one neighbor explained. "They looked like they were arguing, but we see three guys and they run away."

Across the street, sounds of commotion brought Kewal Singh out of his bar and onto the sidewalk only to find a teenager lying on the ground. "He was lying over there in the next door and he was bleeding," said Kewal Singh.

Around the same time, the boy's father, Jose Portillo, said he got a call from his son's mother. "She called me and said, 'Help me, somebody killed my son.'"

Portillo was taken from the scene of the shooting to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Victim remembered by family

"Somebody tell me it's not true, I don't understand why," Portillo said in an interview with WJZ.

Portillo told WJZ his son celebrated his birthday just days ago. He bought his son red shoes for a present to play his favorite sport, soccer. But he never got the chance to give them to his son.

"I know he loved red and white," said Portillo, "and he loved to play soccer."