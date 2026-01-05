Impaired driver charged for deadly wrong-way crash on I-95 in Howard County

An impaired driver was arrested and charged for a Sunday morning crash that left two dead and two others injured in Howard County, according to the Maryland State Police.

Michael Coupet, 34, from Baltimore, has been charged with four counts of vehicular manslaughter, four counts of homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and impaired by alcohol, life-threatening injury by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, life-threatening injury by motor vehicle while impaired, life-threatening injury involving a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, and driving while impaired.

Troopers said Coupet caused a crash around 2:45 a.m. on Interstate 95 that killed 48-year-old Venkata Asha Khanna Appana and 49-year-old Krishna Kishore Koti Kalapudi -- both from North Carolina. A 21-year-old and a 16-year-old were also taken to the hospital.

State police said a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Coupet, was traveling the wrong way on I-95 when he struck a Chrysler Pacifica head-on.

Lanes were closed for more than two hours.