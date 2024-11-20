Maryland man allegedly shot co-worker he blamed for demotion on I-95, police report says

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man is accused of shooting a co-worker he blamed for a demotion Monday along I-95 in Howard County, according to a police report obtained by WJZ.

Kevin Gross has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot 28-year-old Ronald Garcia Rodriguez.

According to police, both are employees at Planet Aid, a nonprofit that collects clothing and other household items for resale and recycling, in Elkridge, Maryland.

Garcia Rodriguez was on his way to work around 4 a.m. when pulled to the shoulder of I-95 because of an issue with his tire, according to documents.

He told police that Gross, wearing a Planet Aid sweatshirt and a mask covering his mouth, stopped, police documents say. Garcia Rodriguez noticed this tire had been slashed before Gross allegedly fired shots, police say. Garcia Rodriguez was shot three times in his torso and four times in his right arm.

Reported work dispute

Garcia Rodriguez told police that Gross had recently been demoted at Planet Aid where they were both assistant managers, according to the police report.

The report said Gross thought Garcia Rodriguez had something to do with him being offered a position as a driver.

The arrest

Gross's cellphone was tracked to his home in Baltimore. The black Buick Regal reportedly from the shooting scene was located near the home, according to police.

Police tracked the phone to Planet Aid, where Gross was headed in a red Ram truck, according to police documents. Gross was arrested without incident as he walked out of Planet Aid, police say.

Suspect followed victim, report says

Gross told police he was in the vicinity of Garcia Rodriguez's apartment and that he "wanted to fight," according to police documents.

He told officers he followed Garcia Rodriguez but changed his mind about attacking him, documents say. Police said cellphone location data placed Gross along I-95 in the area of the shooting, while surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows him hiding in his vehicle behind bushes with its headlights turned off.

Victim's condition

As of Tuesday, Garcia Rodriguez was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Gross is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, according to troopers.