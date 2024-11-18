I-95 North in Prince George's County closed after man found shot, police say

I-95 North in Prince George's County closed after man found shot, police say

I-95 North in Prince George's County closed after man found shot, police say

BALTIMORE -- All lanes of I-95 North in Prince George's County are closed after a man was found shot outside of his vehicle early Monday morning, according to Maryland State police.

Deputies said the 28-year-old man was found shot around 4:30 a.m. and was taken to shock trauma.

The investigation prompted police to shut down all northbound lanes of I-95.

As of 5:08 a.m., I-95 North is closed between exit 31A to MD 200 and exit 33A to MD 198 Sandy Spring Road, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Two lanes of I-95 South are also closed.

This incident is ongoing. Check with WJZ for updates.