Violent New Year: Baltimore records first homicide of 2024, second man survives shooting nearby

Violent New Year: Baltimore records first homicide of 2024, second man survives shooting nearby

Violent New Year: Baltimore records first homicide of 2024, second man survives shooting nearby

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore has recorded several violent incidents just two days into the new year.

Police used crime scene tape to seal off the 100 block of South Calverton Road in Southwest Baltimore after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times on Tuesday afternoon.

They found several shell casings lying on the ground in the 2100 block of Boyd Street. The short block mostly consisted of vacant houses and a playground containing bits of trash, syringes, and a butcher knife.

The man had walked into a local hospital seeking treatment. He is expected to survive.

A man was shot multiple times and survived in Southwest Baltimore just after noon today. This happened about a 5-minute walk from the location of the first homicide of the year in Baltimore City. @wjz pic.twitter.com/2sddGVUXru — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 2, 2024

That crime scene was just a five-minute walk from the unit block of North Bentalou Street where police responded to the first homicide of the year.

In that case, officers received a Shot Spotter alert at 2:15 a.m. When they went to investigate the alert, they found an unresponsive man.

Baltimore has recorded its first homicide of 2024.



Just hours earlier we attended a vigil organized by Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters remembering the 262 victims in 2023. “One homicide this year is too many.”https://t.co/kDl6gQm7JV @wjz pic.twitter.com/Qii9h1Y6c2 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 2, 2024

On Tuesday afternoon, police combed the neighborhood and looked for evidence in an alley.

It was a heartbreaking experience for those who live in the community.

"It's horrible. We are scared for our children," said Dejournette, who declined to give her last name. "We can't even walk through the neighborhoods. It's sad."

Another resident, Ronald, told WJZ that it is "sad for every victim."

"It's not the first one and it won't be the last one, unfortunately, and my heart goes out to all of them," he said.

Last year, Baltimore recorded 262 homicides, which is a 21% decrease from the 330 the year before.

A moving vigil for the 262 people who lost their lives in Baltimore in 2023: Fandreia Bowman, the cousin of Aliyah Gonzalez who was murdered in the Brooklyn mass shooting, reads her name. @wjz Background: https://t.co/JxyiF1IPPz pic.twitter.com/KEzIl5es6N — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 1, 2024

"One life is one too many," Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ Saturday. "However, when you're talking about Baltimore and the single largest year drop in reduction in homicides the city has ever seen, that's significant progress."

Despite the drop in homicides, some still do not feel safe and are hoping for peace in the new year.

"I want for us to love each other and respect each other more. Life is not that serious. Times are hard but it's only as hard as we make it. Respect is everything," Ronald said.

There will be a vigil of remembrance for the city's 2023 homicide victims at War Memorial Plaza at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.