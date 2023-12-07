Watch CBS News
Baltimore holiday tradition: City celebrates Washington Monument Lighting

BALTIMORE - The 52nd-annual Mount Vernon Place Monument Lighting marked the unofficial start to the holiday season Thursday night. 

The event surrounded the 200-year-old Washington Monument in Baltimore, the first major monument of George Washington in America. 

The celebration came with live entertainment, local food vendors, a visit from Santa Claus and fireworks as the grand finale. 

"I feel like it's equivalent to the Rockefeller tree in New York. It's Baltimore's version and it's not the holiday's until it's lit up," attendee Sarah McGregor said.

The family-friendly event filled the space between Mt. Vernon Place near Charles Street. 

"I'm born and raised in Baltimore and so is he, so when we can do Baltimore things, I like to let him have the culture of the city," Baltimore resident Chris Stewart said. 

In recent years, the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy has taken over one of the longest-running events in the city. 

The non-profit maintains and manages the monument

The monument will remain lit up until after Christmas Day. 

