Baltimore Police have upgraded the death of a man whose body was found in Herring Run Park to a homicide, as they continue to search for answers in the killing.

CBS News Baltimore spoke with a man who found the body Sunday morning, as well as the victim's family.

The man who made the discovery said he was walking with his dog, and it started going crazy as it picked up the scent. He and other neighbors said they were shocked to learn that a body had been found in the woods of the park.

The victim's family identified him as Aaron Green. They said they usually keep in touch, so they knew something was wrong when they didn't hear from him.

"We are in shambles, we are devastated," said Green's younger sister, Linnea. "Things like this happen on TV and you see it, but to have this happen to our family, it's just really not good. It's cruel, senseless. It's the holidays, so, who wants to mourn during a holiday?"

Police have not said where the homicide took place, only that it was not in the park. Neighbors said they believe it happened on the street, but police have not released those details.

At this point, there's no word on a possible suspect in the case.