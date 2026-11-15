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Baltimore police investigate suspicious death after body found in Herring Run Park

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A body was found in a wooded area of Herring Run Park in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday morning, prompting a police investigation.

Officers responded around 7:23 a.m. to reports of a person who was unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced an unidentified man dead at the scene, police said.

The medical examiner's office took custody of the body, and homicide investigators were notified.

Police said the death is being investigated as suspicious. No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the man's death have been released.

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