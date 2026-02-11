Some Baltimore residents say their trash hasn't been collected since the snowstorm

Neighbors in Baltimore City's Harwood neighborhood are still dealing with trash littering their back alleys two weeks after Maryland's big snowstorm.

As WJZ first reported last week, the alleys in Harwood weren't plowed, and DPW crews couldn't pick up trash. Now, neighbors say some of the trash is gone but not all of it.

"It's just ugly and gross"

Many people in Harwood are concerned and confused because their trash still hasn't been cleared properly after the winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow, and left snow piled up along the side of streets.

Neighbors sounded the alarm last week after trash piled up in the snow, and now they are calling on the city to clean up the rest of the mess.

"It's just ugly and gross," said Mary Antonucci, who has lived in the neighborhood for nine years. "It makes me angry. We, you know, pay our taxes. We are members of this community, and we expect them to provide the same kind of services that they're providing in other parts of this community."

Trash remaining in Harwood community

Last week these neighbors told WJZ the department of public works couldn't pick up their trash because their alley wasn't plowed.

City plow crews came Monday to clear the snow, but when trash pickup resumed Tuesday, DPW didn't clear all the trash.

"It piled up, and then when the trash people came, they just didn't get the pile for some reason," said neighbor Nia Crawford. "Who knows if they would have gotten the pile if it was smaller? I don't know. I don't know what they're thinking. I don't know what their rules are."

Neighbors want their trash picked up

Neighbors say they've called 311 but haven't heard when crews will return to pick up the rest of the trash.

"I sent an email saying they didn't pick up all the trash. Here's a picture. Can you escalate this? Can you get someone to come back. That was over 24 hours ago, and I haven't heard anything," Crawford said.

These neighbors say they just want their alley to be cleared of trash so they can get back to normal.

"We really need the city to step in and to step up and to assist us with this issue," Crawford said.

The city's Department of Public Works and Councilwoman Odette Ramos told WJZ they are looking into this issue, which has been the response for many neighbors across the city, who are still waiting on someone to look into service disruptions following the storm.