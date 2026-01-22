Roommate lived with alleged killer accused of stabbing boyfriend, dumping body in Leakin Park

The roommate of a man who was stabbed inside his Baltimore home spoke about the gruesome crime in a WJZ Investigates exclusive.

The victim's boyfriend later dumped the body in Leakin Park, according to police. Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street on Tuesday, Jan. 20, where 33-year-old Dashond Johnson was found dead in a wooded area.

Living with an alleged killer

The couple's roommate, Sam Buckner, lived with the alleged killer for weeks after the murder not knowing his terrible secret.

He is crushed by that and said he will likely need therapy to deal with the trauma of what happened.

"Having to live with someone who is capable of such heinous acts, capable of portraying a normal life, that's definitely dangerous and it's definitely going to be hard to live with for a while," Buckner told WJZ. "To find out that it happened here, it's definitely a traumatic experience."

Buckner said he had no idea his roommate, 30-year-old Eric Jones Jr., stabbed his boyfriend, 33-year-old Deshond Johnson, inside their Southwest Baltimore home on Jan. 2 and then dumped his body in Leakin Park, according to charging documents.

Buckner said he had been traveling at the time, and when he returned, Johnson was missing. His family was worried sick, and Jones said Johnson had stormed out of the home after an argument.

"I was definitely curious about the story he gave me," Buckner said. "Unfortunately, I was one of the ones who believed him. I believed Eric when he said Deshond had just left. I was away. I was in New York and Hagerstown, so I couldn't be sure of what actually transpired. I was in disbelief when I found out."

Witness provides crucial lead

A neighbor called 911 to report she saw a man stumble out of the home on Bernice Avenue screaming, "Oh, my God!" repeatedly, clutching his chest," according to charging documents obtained WJZ Investigates. The witness told police the man collapsed between two parked cars.

Then, according to the neighbor, another man, believed to be Jones, picked him up, put him in a cart, and wheeled him toward an alley.

The next day, the neighbor saw that same man scrubbing the steps.

"You did the right thing," Buckner said of his neighbor. "You definitely brought a great soul to peace and justice to the neighborhood and the community, and I really appreciate it. Thank you."

Warning signs

Looking back, Buckner said there were some red flags about his roommate.

"There were a few signs, but only to a professional eye. His appetite decreased. He stopped visiting places he normally would," Buckner said.

Johnson's sister told police her brother and Jones had arguments that became "physically violent," and according to police, her brother told her, "if anything were to happen to him, Eric Jones Jr. was responsible."

Buckner told WJZ Investigates, "I can't say any of their arguments or any of their problems were more than typical. They seemed pretty normal, so I couldn't expect these events."

Dumped in Leakin Park

According to charging documents, Jones dumped the body nearby in Leakin Park and covered it with stones.

He put a suitcase over the body after placing it in the cart and taking it to the Gwynns Falls Trail.

Jones later confessed to the killing, police said, leading police directly to Johnson's remains.

Jones is charged with committing a premeditated murder and assault.

Police said they found evidence of blood that had been cleaned in one of the home's bedrooms, the living room and inside the front doorway.

Buckner had a message for the victim's family.

"I'm happy you found answers, but I'm so sorry you found them this way," Buckner said. "You've demonstrated a lot of courage and bravery doing what needed to be done. I hope you find peace in your journeys. I'm so sorry and I'm here for whatever you'll need in the future."