Man found dead near Gwynns Falls trail, police say

Baltimore police are investigating after a body was found off the Gwynns Falls trail on Tuesday morning.

Officials say they responded to the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street for a call for a body found in water at around 8:25 a.m.

When police and fire units arrived at the scene, they found and recovered a deceased adult male with signs of trauma to the body.

According to police, homicide detectives are questioning a person of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.