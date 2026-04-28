Baltimore food truck operators feud over parking spaces near Patterson Park

Two food truck operators are feuding over parking spaces near Baltimore's Patterson Park.

The owner of Golden Falafel said he's been dealing with ongoing disputes with the owners of the ice cream truck, Mr. Tasty.

Owner Hussein Ababneh shared videos arguing with the operator of Mr. Tasty. He said Mr. Tasty's operator told his employee he couldn't park where they normally do on Linwood Avenue.

"She jumped on both of them," Ababneh said. "'You can't be here. What are you guys doing? Are you trying to kill me?'"

WJZ reached out to the operator of Mr. Tasty. The operator declined to comment.

Video of the food truck dispute

In Ababneh's video, you can hear him yelling, "You don't have respect. You don't have respect. Get out of my face!"

The situation even involved the Baltimore Police. One officer questioned the placement of tags on Golden Falafel.

Another officer in the video said the operator of Mr. Tasty flagged him down, saying an employee with Golden Falafel was threatening her.

The officer added that the Golden Falafel employee said he was being threatened.

"He's telling me the same thing that she's threatening them, threatening immigration to get them deported," the officer said.

Video shows an officer suggesting that Ababneh file a peace order if the conflict persists. Ababnah said he plans to file a peace order against Mr. Tasty.

"I just want to take care of my family"

Ababneh has operated Golden Falafel by Patterson Park for about a year. Ababneh said since his opening day, he's experienced ongoing issues with the owners of the ice cream truck, Mr. Tasty.

"He said, 'We're here. You can't be right next to us.' I told him, 'Sir, you're an ice cream truck and I'm selling food,'" Ababneh said. "Like it's totally different."

Ababneh said he's following all city protocols, parking a couple blocks away from Hampstead Hill Academy and from nearby homes.

He feels connected with this community and doesn't plan on finding another area to do business.

"You know, I don't want to have any issues," he said.