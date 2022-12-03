Baltimore fire chief resigning after report on deadly rowhome fire draws mixed reaction from community

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore City community is coming to grips that Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned after a report was released on the response to a vacant house fire where three firefighters died.

Ford served nearly a decade as Baltimore City's fire chief.

His decision to step down came on the same day as the release of a report detailing what went down during a deadly rowhome fire on South Stricker Street.

Three firefighters lost their lives when the building collapsed in late January.

The report gives recommendations on how to prevent another tragedy like this one from repeating.

There is a lengthy list of recommendations spanning page after page.

Some include taking a closer look at the effectiveness of the technology currently in use, plus creating standards and a training program for responding to incidents in vacant buildings.

A memorial now sits where a vacant building once stood.

On Jan. 24, fire crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a rowhouse on South Stricker Street. A partial building collapse trapped six firefighters inside

Three firefighters — Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo — were killed in the collapse. Two were pulled to safety, while EMT/firefighter John McMaster was hospitalized with serious injuries for three days before being released.

Now, nearly a year later, a report on the fire department's response is out, as is the head of the agency.

"Whoever the chief is, man or woman, they need to step up," Baltimore resident Tom Bell said.

The purpose of the report was not to find fault but to make recommendations in hopes of preventing another tragedy from happening.

The Board of Inquiry found problems with certain types of training, communication, and difficulties in controlling the scene after the collapse.

It also notes the department stopped efforts to mark unsafe vacant buildings, and it was "detrimental to the outcome of the fire."

The program is now up and running again as of this fall.

"You need, I guess, better working conditions," Bell said.

In a statement, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wrote, "My administration will immediately establish an accountability program to ensure that these recommendations are properly implemented."

"And that we have a department that is not only committed to protecting and saving the lives of our residents but is equally committed to carrying out this work in a manner that also safeguards the lives of those men and women who selflessly serve others on a daily basis."

The change in leadership comes with mixed emotions from the community.

"I wish he didn't. He was doing a good job," Baltimore resident Hugo Tanner said.

"I'm sorry the guy resigned," Bell said. "Maybe it was best he did."

The mayor's office chose three city fire commanders to take turns as acting fire chiefs while the search for Ford's successor is underway.

In April, the firefighters' deaths were ruled homicides, and the fire that led to their deaths was classified as incendiary. Despite the release of images of a person of interest, no arrests have been announced.