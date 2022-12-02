Baltimore fire chief resigns after report on vacant home blaze that killed 3 firefighters

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles Ford has resigned after the release of a report related to the deaths of three firefighters in January, Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday.

Ford's resignation is effective immediately. He was chief for eight years.

The report was by the Board of Inquiry, composed of members of the Baltimore City Fire Department and fire departments of Prince George's County, Howard County and Washington, D.C. Its investigation started in February and lasted eight months.

The purpose of the report was not to find fault, it states, but to make recommendations to prevent another tragedy from happening.

On Jan. 24, fire crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a rowhouse on South Stricker Street. A partial building collapse trapped six firefighters inside

Three firefighters — Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo — were killed in the collapse. Two were pulled to safety, while EMT/firefighter John McMaster was hospitalized with serious injuries for three days before being released.

Among the dozens of findings in the 314-page report are flags for deficiencies in certain training, lapses in communication and difficulties in controlling the scene after the collapse.

The board also noted that units entered the burning building despite "signs of a previous fire and structural instability," and recommended that "proper scene size ups" be made before interior firefighting is done.

Notably, the board learned of a "competitive culture" within the department in its interviews with members. It also found that some members of the department did not feel comfortable or empowered to speak up on accountability issues with senior members.

Scott said his administration will now establish an accountability program to ensure the board's numerous recommendations "are properly implemented and that we have a department that is not only committed to protecting and saving the lives of our residents, but is equally committed to carrying out this work in a manner that also safeguards the lives of those men and women who selflessly serve others on a daily basis."

In April, the firefighters' deaths were ruled homicides, and the fire that led to their deaths was classified as incendiary. Despite the release of images of a person of interest, no arrests have been announced.

"There are no words or actions that will fill the void or ease the pain felt by the family, loved ones and colleagues of these three heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the people of Baltimore," Scott said.

The mayor's office appointed three BCFD commanders to take turns serving as acting fire chief while the city looks for Ford's successor.

Then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake appointed Ford in December 2013 to succeed Chief James Clack. He was formerly Atlanta's deputy fire chief in the Fulton County fire department, and a former fire chief in Lincoln, Neb.

Read the full report here.