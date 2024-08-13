Aftermath of violent Fells Point attack caught on video amid growing concerns of safety

BALTIMORE - A woman says she was violently attacked this past weekend in Fells Point and a police officer kept on walking without getting involved.

Cellphone video shared with WJZ shows the aftermath of the assault. This comes after recent calls for police to step up patrols in the area.

At one point, you can see a Baltimore police officer walk past without attempting to break up the fight.

"He just walks right past me, doesn't acknowledge me," said Donna Hammonds. "He sees that I'm bleeding and I'm bleeding really bad, so for him to walk past and not ask if I'm OK, if I need anything, I was livid."

Hammonds told WJZ she was enjoying an evening out with her daughter when leaving a bar early Saturday, a group of women rushed over and started assaulting them.

Hammonds said she was left bruised and bloodied.

"The first girl ran up and punched me twice in the face, then another girl came over and hit me in the face," Hammonds said.

Hammonds said the only thing the nearby officer did was manage crowd control.

Baltimore Police said they are looking into Hammonds' case.

But Hammonds wants action to be taken.

"I would like for them to be held accountable," Hammonds said.

Over the past year, police have stepped up patrolling in the Central District area, which covers places like the Inner Harbor and Fells Point, especially on weekends in the wake of safety concerns.