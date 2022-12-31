Baltimore ends violent year with more than 330 homicides, shooting of 7-year-old boy

BALTIMORE -- It was another violent year for Baltimore City.

Year-to-date homicide and non-fatal shooting rates shared by the Baltimore Police Department on Friday provide a glimpse of the pace of the city's violence.

There were 332 people killed in Baltimore in 2022 as of Friday, according to authorities. In comparison, there were 334 fatal shootings in the city in 2021, police said.

Nonfatal shootings appeared to have decreased though.

There were 687 who were shot yet survived their injuries in Baltimore, police said on Friday. In comparison, there had been 724 people were shot in the city in 2021, according to authorities.

On Friday, a 7-year-old boy died after he was shot in the head in West Baltimore.

Officers on patrol in that area learned of the shooting a few minutes after 5 p.m.

The child was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital.

An 18-year-old male was detained following the shooting and taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

"What we have is an unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore City," Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference following the shooting.

"We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes tonight because this could happen to anyone," Mayor Brandon Scott said.