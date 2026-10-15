Gunman sentenced to 25 years for Baltimore mass shooting that killed 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey

The gunman convicted of killing Baltimore teen Deanta Dorsey in a 2023 mass shooting has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Bryan Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and gun charges in the shooting that killed 16-year-old Dorsey and injured four other teens.

Johnson, who was 16 at the time, and the victims were all students at Edmondson-Westside High School.

The shooting took place around lunchtime on Jan. 4, 2023 outside a Popeye's restaurant at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center, which sits across the street from the school.

Dorsey was shot more than a dozen times. His family said he was the oldest boy of 11 children, a "loving, quiet child who loved to play basketball and video games."

The other victims were identified as two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds.

Dorsey's family was in court Thursday, hoping for justice. His stepmother, Juatrinia Crowder, said his birthday is coming up next month, but they will have to celebrate standing over his grave. His aunt said the 25-year sentence was not enough, but it's a win and they will take what they can get. The family also thanked prosecutors and victim advocates.

Johnson's family and friends were in court as well, but had no comment.

A second suspect in the case, Daaon Spears, was acquitted of the charges against him after two separate trials.

The shooting also sparked criticism of the shopping center, with Mayor Brandon Scott calling out the Popeye's for serving the students during school hours, which is a finable offense in the city.