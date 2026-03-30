State, local leaders celebrate revitalization of Baltimore's Edmondson Village Shopping Center

State and local leaders celebrated on Monday the progress being made to revitalize the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in West Baltimore.

Chicago Trend acquired the shopping center in 2023, along with more than 200 community investors. The plaza currently includes new construction, grocery stores, and restaurants.

Eventually, Edmondson Village will feature brand new shopping outlets, primary care and childcare centers, and a post office.

They are all expected to open between now and 2027.

"We know that projects like this are about more than just shopping," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "They are about stability, they are about opportunity, but what makes this project so special is the approach that you took, the crowdfunding, allowing residents and local entrepreneurs to be the co-owners of the FUBU shopping center."

Chicago Trend says that more than 40% of the investors are from Baltimore, and more than 70% are from Maryland.

The State of Maryland contributed nearly $4 million.

Also contributed are:

"The revitalization of Edmondson Village is more proof that Maryland is rewriting a narrative about a city and a community that has been historically ignored," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "This project is about restoring a historic community anchor, empowering local ownership, and ensuring that every part of Baltimore has the resources and attention needed to thrive. Our progress to ensure that Baltimore claims its rightful place in the American story reminds us of what's possible when Maryland moves not just fast, but together."