Teenager in Edmondson Village Shopping Center shooting pleads guilty to murder

A 20-year-old suspect in the Edmondson Village shopping center shooting entered a plea deal on Friday.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office says Bryan Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Johnson, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, is set to be sentenced on October 15, 2026.

In January of 2023, five juveniles were shot in the Edmondon Village parking lot outside of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

One of those teenagers, a 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, died after being shot 16 times.

All individuals involved were students at Edmondson-Westside High School.

The other teenager charged in the case, Daeon Spears, was found not guilty in February 2026.