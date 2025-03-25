Staff at popular Baltimore restaurant Costas Inn mourns death of owner

Staff at popular Baltimore restaurant Costas Inn are grieving after the death of 85-year-old owner Costas Triantafilos, who died Monday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Bartender Christine Thamert said there's "nobody tougher or stronger" than Triantafilos.

"There's not an army that could fill that man's shoes," Thamert continued.

Triantafilos died after elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected in his home in Glen Arm in Baltimore County. His wife was also hospitalized in critical condition, but their family says she is improving.

Detectives said a car was left running in an attached garage, which caused the carbon monoxide buildup.

"I feel like I lost my father all over again," server Jenny Marshall said.

Costas Inn staff inspired by Triantafilos

The news of Triantafilos's death rattled many in the community, including those who saw him daily at Costas Inn.

"When you think of someone that you want in your court every day, or when you walk in the door, [someone] automatically puts a smile on your face, that was him," Thamert said.

Staff members told WJZ that Triantafilos inspired and motivated them with his daily commitment to the business at 85 years old, and his cheerful spirit is a reminder to keep pushing forward.

"Every day he was happy," Thamert said. "No matter what, it was a good day. No matter what, he was here, seven days a week, at 85 years old."

Customers who appreciated the restaurant and Triantafilos's contributions to the community are pouring in to show their support.

"It's helping the grieving process because we know that the community has our backs and Costas's family's backs," Marshall said.

Staff said they are continuing to do what Triantafilos would have wanted, and that's serving others.

"We have no choice but to stick together," Marshall said. "Even though we're not blood related, we pull together as a family and make it work, no matter what."

Nick Triantafilos told WJZ his father was looking to expand to a second location at the Timonium fairgrounds in April.

"He was loved by a lot of people," said Nick Triantafilos, the director of communications and strategic planning at Costas Inn. "You don't get much better than him."