Water from Susquehanna River starts reaching Baltimore homes Friday. Here's what to expect.

Water from the Susquehanna River is expected to reach Baltimore homes by Friday, the city's Department of Public Works announced Thursday.

It's part of an effort to supplement the city's water supply, as ongoing drought conditions drain reservoirs around the region.

The water from the Susquehanna River was blended with additional water from the Loch Raven Reservoir before undergoing treatment and testing. Officials say the blended water is safe to drink, but residents might notice slight changes in taste, smell or color.

Residents can use the DPW's interactive tool to check if their address is located within the expected service area.

What to know about impacts to Baltimore's drinking water

DPW activated its Deer Creek Pump Station in Harford County earlier this week to start drawing water from the river.

The water traveled approximately 39 miles to reach the Montebello Filtration Plants, where DPW said the sediment would be flushed out before it was treated and tested using the same process as the existing water supply, following state and federal drinking water standards.

The department said customers might notice a slight change in taste, smell or the color of their water, because the river water contains more natural sediment.

"It's nothing to be alarmed about," said Ron Snyder, with the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation. "It's just a natural part of the treatment when you're dealing with adding river water in with reservoir water."

Officials said the water would be blended gradually to minimize any changes that residents might notice. The blended water is expected to contain approximately 20% to 40% from the Susquehanna River, mixed with reservoir water.

It will primarily serve areas supplied by the Montebello plants, including portions of Baltimore County.

Maryland's ongoing drought

It's unknown exactly how long this will last, depending on rainfall, how area reservoirs are recovering and the overall water supply conditions.

Officials say the Susquehanna River, which runs from Cooperstown, New York, to Havre de Grace, Maryland, is only used as a supplemental water supply during severe droughts.

While it will help preserve the region's stored water supply, officials say rain is still needed to restore the reservoir levels.

Baltimore's primary water supply comes from rainfall and snowmelt collected in the Liberty, Loch Raven and Prettyboy reservoirs.

Residents can help conserve water by doing the following:

Repair leaking faucets, hoses and fixtures

Run only full loads in dishwashers and washing machines

Take shorter showers and turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving

Postpone lawn and garden watering

Avoid washing sidewalks, driveways and other outdoor surfaces

Limit the washing of cars, boats and equipment

DPW says it continues to monitor reservoir levels, along with rainfall, stream flows and customer demand as the drought conditions evolve.