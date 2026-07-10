Repairs underway to address unsafe conditions at Baltimore DPW wastewater treatment plant

Some serious safety concerns for Baltimore Department of Public Works employees were highlighted in a new report by the city's inspector general's office, including extreme temperatures, poor ventilation and broken showers.

The report is one of several filed by the inspector general over what she says are poor and unsafe working conditions at DPW. This comes in the wake of a DPW worker dying on the job two years ago.

The OIG says more needs to be done to keep workers safe, but DPW says some of the issues described in the report are already being addressed.

"A very serious issue"

"Anytime there's safety concerns for employees, it's a very serious issue," Matthew Neil, deputy inspector general, said.

The OIG says there are serious safety concerns for workers at the plant. Agents responded to the facility within hours of receiving an online complaint from a worker on July 1.

When they arrived, parts of the building were extremely hot, reaching 89 degrees, with air conditioning units that weren't working. They also found locker room showers, as well as a laboratory eyewash station and water system, weren't working.

"It's a serious concern, as those employees have to have a place where they can wash off if they get sludge on them or any type of chemical. The eyewash station was not working properly," Neil added.

The report also says employee facilities, like bathrooms and the breakroom, were in disarray. The OIG also reported feeling extreme humidity inside the building and even smelling chemicals.

"The lack of ventilation when you're dealing with chemicals. The employee said that they've had symptoms of feeling the effects of that, because they haven't had ventilation in that area," Neil said.

While at the facility, agents also spotted a leaking pipe with possible sewage. In its reply, DPW said the pipe has been fixed.

"They also sent us a video back showing that the pipe and the leak have been corrected," Neil said. "That's sometimes what our job is -- to shed a light on issues."

DPW says repairs are ongoing

DPW says it was at the facility the next day and quickly worked to repair not only the pipe but also broken concrete. The department also tested the AC units and found they were working and some were turned off, possibly by staff.

The showers, bathrooms, breakroom and a new exhaust fan were already submitted for repairs. As for the chemical lab, it is out of service. DPW says those issues will be addressed in a planned rehab project, including adding an eyewash station.

"DPW continues to address both immediate maintenance needs and long-term infrastructure improvements while maintaining a safe work environment for employees," the agency said in a statement to WJZ. "Staff is not assigned to work in areas with the identified deficiencies, and larger projects, including the laboratory renovation, remain underway as part of DPW's ongoing investment in the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant."

AFSCME, the union representing DPW workers, said the conditions outlined in the report are unacceptable, and that upgrades are needed at several DPW sites.

"The conditions described in the Inspector General's report are unacceptable, and no worker should have to deal with unsafe conditions while providing important services to Baltimore residents," the statement said. "We are glad to see DPW has addressed most of the issues outlined in the report. Sadly, these issues are not just isolated to the Patapsco facility. Many City facilities need upgrades and investment, and our union will continue pushing for safe and updated workplaces for all City employees."