FBI offers reward in Baltimore mass shooting that paralyzed 3-year-old boy, wounded 6 others

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward in connection with a mass shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy and several other people last month near the Douglass Homes in Baltimore.

The FBI announced the reward Friday, calling for information that leads to an arrest, or arrests, in the case. Tips can be submitted online here or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

In the announcement, the agency also shared an update on the boy's condition, saying he is paralyzed from his injuries.

7 wounded in Douglass Homes mass shooting

Baltimore Police responded to gunfire around 9 p.m. on Sept. 16 near the intersection of North Caroline and East Fayette streets. Once they arrived, officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement said a total of seven people, ages 3 to 43, were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The 3-year-old boy was put into a patrol car and rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The other six victims -- a 16-year-old girl, 18-year-old man, two 20-year-old men, a 21-year-old man, and a 43-year-old woman -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

City leaders, community members condemn shooting

The shooting rocked the Douglass Homes neighborhood, where community members called it "disgraceful."

Mayor Brandon Scott had strong words for the "cowards" behind the shooting. He called on the community to speak up and on the suspects to turn themselves in.

"Every single soul in Baltimore should be asking if they know anything about the cowards who shot these seven people," Scott said. "There is no way you can reclaim humanity after doing that."

Neighbors had a similar message for the shooters.

"Turn yourself in. Seven people and a child, disgraceful," said neighbor Yvonne Robinson.

Metro Crime Stoppers previously offered a $7,000 reward for information in the case.