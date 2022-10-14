Baltimore DOT asks for public comment on making curbside dining permanent

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is now accepting public comments on a proposal to make curbside dining parklets a permanent fixture in city streets.

Under the proposed policy, permits for curbside parklets would only be issued for spaces in parking lanes. Facilities may not be bolted down or permanently attached to roads, sidewalks or buildings, nor can they have music or open flames.

Applicants are also required to maintain certain types of insurance policies.

DOT said the policy will comply with the Minor Privilege permit process "for encroachments into the public right-of-way," as required by the city charter.

Businesses will be charged an annual fee of $337.50 for a space up to 80 square feet, plus an additional $14 for each square foot over 80, according to the agency's most recent fee schedule.

In June 2020, as Baltimore and the state emerged from stay-at-home orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city started allowing restaurants to either set up sidewalk dining or install outdoor parklets with tables. Those options would allow diners to return even as some government restrictions remained in place.

Indoor dining was suspended in Baltimore City in July 2020, and again in December 2020.

Mayor Brandon Scott began easing indoor dining restrictions in January 2021, allowing 25% capacity. He bumped it to 50% capacity two months later.

By May 2021, the city relaxed indoor capacity restrictions to align with state guidelines.

Some parklets and outdoor spaces at restaurants have remained, allowing diners to eat al fresco.

DOT is accepting public input until Monday, Nov. 14.