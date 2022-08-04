Watch CBS News
Crime

Baltimore detectives seek identity of woman in connection with Fells Point shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department's detectives are trying to identify a woman who is possibly connected to a recent shooting in Fells Point, according to authorities.

In the early hours of June 26, a 22-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot in the 600 block of S. Broadway, police said.

The men were taken to local hospitals where they received treatment for their injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District have been investigating the shooting and are now looking for the women, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 7:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.