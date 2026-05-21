Baltimore daycare worker charged with sexually exploiting a child

A former Baltimore daycare worker has been indicted on charges connected with child sexual abuse crimes, the Office for the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland announced.

Simone Unadrea Avery, 23, of Baltimore, has been charged with one count of sexually exploiting a child and two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Daycare substitute's allegations

The indictment alleges that on April 23, 2024, Avery, who was working at a daycare center as a substitute, produced two image files depicting a prepubescent minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

She also had an iPhone and a hard drive with one or more visual depictions of a prepubescent minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the indictment shows.

Avery, if convicted, could face a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child and a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum sentence of 20 years for possessing child abuse material.