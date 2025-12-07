3 dead, several injured, after at least 5 shootings in Baltimore this weekend

Three people were killed, and at least five more were injured after at least five shootings this weekend in Baltimore City, according to police.

Among the violent encounters was a quadruple that left two dead and two injured, and a shooting that injured a 17-year-old.

On Friday, city police shared recent shooting numbers that included 124 homicides in Baltimore this year, compared to 180 at this point in 2024. There have also been about 90 fewer non-fatal shootings compared to last year.

2 dead, 2 injured after quadruple shooting

Officers responded around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday to a shooting inside of home in the 1800 block of McHenry Street in Southwest Baltimore, where four people were found with gunshot wounds.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. A woman and a man were taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

A dispatch call revealed that one of the victims dialed 911, saying he can't stop the bleeding and was shot in the arm, leg and chest.

"I'm really shocked because there hasn't been that much violence here recently. Just the regular things that happen in a neighborhood," Carrollton Ridge resident Christina Lawson said. "I know it's not the best neighborhood, but the violence has been down."

Teen shot in the hand

Eastern District Shooting Investigation - 1 injured

On Friday afternoon, police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Montpelier Street in East Baltimore, where a 17-year-old boy was found injured with a gunshot wound to his hand.

He was stable when he was taken to the hospital, police said.

Man dies after being shot multiple times

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting in the 3000 block of Rosalie Avenue,

Police said the man was located with "multiple gunshot wounds to the body."

Man shot in East Baltimore

Police said a 33-year-old man was hospitalized after responding to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in East Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of East North Avenue, where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Shooting in NE Baltimore

On Saturday evening, after police responded to a discharge of a gun in the 6600 block of Harford Road in Northeast Baltimore, a 28-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Efforts to combat crime in Baltimore

Earlier this month, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised the city's continued reduction in violent crime.

The mayor credits partnerships with programs throughout Baltimore, including the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

Baltimore has had a 29.8% decrease in homicides and a 25.2% decline in non-fatal shootings.

"This progress is the direct result of our entire CVI ecosystem — the brave men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, our community violence intervention ecosystem, the State's Attorney's Office, my Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Office of the Attorney General, and most importantly, our residents — working toward a shared vision for a safer Baltimore," Mayor Scott said. "As we enter the last month of the year, we are doubling down on our work to continue this progress into 2026 and beyond. One life lost to violence is one too many."

There have been more than 2,300 guns seized by Baltimore police this year, while aggravated assaults are down 11%, auto thefts are down 29%, carjackings are down 36%, and robberies are down 29% compared to this time last year, according to the mayor's office.