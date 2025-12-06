2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Southwest Baltimore shooting, police say

Two people are dead and two more are in critical condition after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police said Saturday.

Police responded to the shooting just after 5:30 a.m. near the corner of McHenry Street and South Fulton Avenue.

Officers found four adults with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene in the 1800 block of McHenry Street, according to officials.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and three victims were rushed to the hospital, where a female was later pronounced dead, officials said. Two male victims remained in critical condition.

The victims' names were not immediately released.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Please stay with CBS News Baltimore for updates.