Maryland Public Defender discusses strategies to keep Baltimore's crime down

Natasha Dartigue, the Maryland Public Defender, discussed with Baltimore residents ways to keep decreasing violent crime in the city.

Baltimore City crime numbers sit at the lowest percentage recorded in the first five months of any year, with homicides down 23.6% and non-fatal shootings down 23.4% this year.

Dartigue credited the lower numbers to city partnerships, mental health services, and crime prevention programs, including crime walks throughout neighborhoods.

"When we talk about what the true essence of what is the answer to the diminished crime rate in Baltimore City, it's the power of community," Dartigue said.

This is just one of several meetings the Maryland Public Defender is hosting between now and through the fall.

Helping repeat offenders

Dartigue says a way to curb the violence is to provide resources to repeat offenders. She says giving repeat offenders proper resources to succeed would help to stop the cycle and create a safer community.

"When you give people jobs, when you give them access to adequate mental health services, you create new opportunities for them to be productive," Dartigue said.

Baron Brock said he spent 46 years, five months, and 13 days in a Baltimore jail. During that time, he says he learned a valuable lesson that he hopes will inspire change on both sides of the jail cell.

"The longer they're in, the less likely they're going to be able to stay out," Brock said.

Juvenile crime is still a concern

Baltimore community leaders and advocates addressed the city's historic ongoing crime reduction rates.

While concerns over skyrocketing juvenile crime continue to stump law enforcement and community leaders, crime numbers are still trending down.

According to the CBS News Gun Violence Tracker, six children 17 years old or younger have been killed in the past 12 months, and 39 have been shot.

During that time, 66 children have been threatened, shot, or killed within two blocks of Baltimore City schools.

Paris, a West Baltimore resident, hopes the drop in crime rates will attract more people to her neighborhood.

"Hear that the neighborhoods are growing, more families are coming in to the communities, so we want to make sure they feel comfortable," Paris said.