Baltimore County voters hear from county executive candidates

Voters turned out in Baltimore County on Wednesday to hear from the candidates in the race for the next county executive.

Rob Daniels, an independent, said the current county council is falling short.

"If we want different outcomes, we have to be willing to make different choices. This is a change election," Daniels said.

Julian Jones and Izzy Patoka, current Baltimore County councilmembers and county executive candidates, leaned on proven track records and endorsements.

"What we need to do is be focused on growing our economy because we deserve so much better," said Jones, a Democrat.

"In a Patoka administration, you're going to see an Office of Community Conservation to strengthen inter-beltway and aging neighborhoods," Patoka, a Democrat, added.

Mansoor Shams, who doesn't come from a political background, says he's running to create a new way forward.

"What we need is ethics, we need morality, we need people to do the right thing when they are in power," said Shams, a Democrat.

Another candidate, Towson native Kimberley Stansbury, said she is running to make Baltimore County more efficient.

"Baltimore County is not running as efficiently as I would like it to run. That's one of the main reasons why I'm running," Stansbury said.

Candidate Nick Stewart is focused on his plan to modernize county government.

"If you want a county that has a fresh start, that has new ideas, that's adorable, inclusive and modern, someone with a plan to get there," Stewart said.

Councilman Pat Young, a Democratic candidate who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Maryland General Assembly, is also in the running.

"The government to serve the people that they represent and that we have a responsibility to keep them involved in every process," Young said.

The elected candidate will replace current Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, who replaced Johnny Olszewski when voters elected him to represent Maryland in Congress.