Baltimore County senior living facility residents protest Trump administration policies

A group of residents at a Baltimore County senior living facility is protesting policies and changes made by the Trump administration, which is approaching its 100th day.

The group from the Charlestown Senior Living Facility in Catonsville started in February with a few protesters, but it has grown to dozens.

Seniors who protested on Sunday along Frederick Road near the I-695 overpass said they are concerned about the direction the country is headed.

Some demonstrators say they are worried about cuts to education, changes to their social security and Medicare, as well as cuts to USAID.

A protester who recently turned 75 years old told WJZ she is working a part-time job to pay the rest of her bills, because her social security check is only enough to pay her rent.

"I've marched for every human right that you can imagine, I was a hippie all the way," said protester Carri Mogavero. "To see this, I'm reliving my [19]60s again. I am a senior, I just turned 75. I'm just very proud of our people. I am very scared for the country and what's happening."

Trump's policies

President Trump's 100th day in office is on Tuesday, April 29.

The administration has ramped up its deportation program and immigration crackdown while implementing a sweeping tariff policy, which includes a 145% tariff on Chinese goods and a 10% tariff on most other countries — although the rollout of promised higher tariffs across the board has been halted or delayed on several occasions.

Mr. Trump's firings at the Department of Health and Human Services included the entirety of a department that sets federal poverty guidelines, which determine whether Americans are eligible for health programs like Medicaid, food assistance, childcare and other services, according to CBS News.

The administration has also conducted mass layoffs of federal workers across the country, spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

How do Americans feel about Trump's first 100 days?

In a poll conducted by CBS News, the majority of Americans surveyed disapprove of Mr. Trump's first 100 days.

The majority say Mr. Trump is focused too much on tariffs and not enough on lowering prices.

Those considered to be "MAGA Republicans" say their approval for Mr. Trump is based on his immigration policies and are more optimistic about the outlook of the U.S. economy, according to the poll.

According to CBS News, those who don't identify as MAGA, but voted for Mr. Trump, have become less approving of the president's handling of the economy and inflation.

The majority polled say Mr. Trump is making major changes, but acknowledge he is doing what he promised during his campaign. More than 50% of those surveyed say the U.S. economy is getting worse and that Mr. Trump's policies are making them financially worse off.

Those surveyed say Mr. Trump's handling of the economy and inflation has gotten worse since early March.

The majority also think Mr. Trump does not have a clear plan for tariffs and trade.