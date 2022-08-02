Baltimore County schools recruiting teachers, bus drivers & other workers in August

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools is hosting a series of open houses to fill vacant positions ahead of the new school year.

The district said it is mainly recruiting teachers, but it is also looking for bus driver candidates, cafeteria workers, grounds workers and other employees.

BCPS is hosting three systemwide open houses and six school-specific events, along with two cafeteria worker sessions and one bus driver/attendant event.

Registration isn't required, but candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared to interview.

Here's where to find the open houses:

Systemwide

Loch Raven High School - Thursday, August 4, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Loch Raven High School - Thursday, August 11, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Loch Raven High School - Thursday, August 18, from 4 – 7 p.m.

School-specific

Arbutus Middle School - Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

General John Stricker Middle School - Thursday, August 4, from 1 - 3 p.m.

Dundalk Elementary School - Thursday, August 4, from 4 - 7 p.m.

For Dundalk Middle School - Thursday, August 4, from 4 - 7 p.m.

For Logan Elementary School - Thursday, August 4, from 4 - 7 p.m.

Joppa View Elementary, Perry Hall Elementary, and Perry Hall Middle school (held at Perry Hall Middle) - Thursday, August 4, from 2 – 4 p.m.

BCPS said Joppa View Elementary is seeking teachers for Grade 4 English language arts/math, Grade 5 math, and special education. Perry Hall Elementary is seeking a Grade 4 teacher, IEP facilitator, and lunchroom assistants. Perry Hall Middle is seeking teachers for Grade 8 math, Grade 7 science, and physical education.

Cafeteria Workers: Apply online before the events. There will be an information session, interviews, and pre-employment scheduling.

New Town High School - Tuesday, August 9, at 2 p.m.

Woodlawn High School - Thursday, August 18, at 2 p.m.

Bus Drivers & Attendants: Apply online before the event. Be sure to bring the following documents a complete driving record from the MVA and your driver's license or state ID.

Cockeysville Bus Lot (105 Wight Ave., Cockeysville 21030) - Friday, August 12, and Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

If interested candidates are unable to attend any recruitment events, they are asked to email hrstaffing@bcps.org. To view available jobs, visit the BCPS recruitment website.