Baltimore County Public Schools needs parent volunteers for boundary study

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools is looking for parents and staff volunteers to participate in a study committee that will help determine the boundaries for more than a dozen county schools, according to school staff.

They will represent each of the 19 schools included in the central elementary school boundary process, school staff said.

Two Baltimore County schools parents and one staff committee member will represent each of the following schools: Carroll Manor, Cromwell Valley Regional Magnet, Halstead Academy, Hampton, Jacksonville, Lutherville Laboratory, Mays Chapel, Oakleigh, Padonia International, Pine Grove, Pinewood, Pleasant Plains, Pot Spring, Riderwood, Rodgers Forge, Stoneleigh, Timonium, Warren, and West Towson elementary schools.

The purpose of the study is to relieve enrollment pressures at central area elementary schools, according to school staff.

Additionally, participants will be tasked with finding solutions that help maximize the use of available space in those schools, school staff said.

The new boundaries are expected to go into effect for the 2024–2025 school year, according to school staff.

Anyone who is interested in serving on the committee should complete the Committee Member Interest Form or contact their school's principal by August 4, school staff said.

Committee members will be selected this summer and convene in September 2023, according to school staff.

They will meet several times between September 2023 and January 2024. They will also host two public information meetings during that time, school staff said.

In February and March of 2024, the Board of Education will review the committee's recommendation, hold a public hearing about it, and take action on the recommendation, too, according to school staff.